Give them a gift that gives back this holiday season

These gifts do double duty by making a donation for each one purchased.

Brass and Unity

Eyewear, necklaces, bracelets, rings and more- the mission is to save lives. By donating 20% of net profits, the company helps to fund various Veteran assistance programs around the world that help rehabilitate Veterans for a productive civilian life. The funds go directly to mental health programs, prosthetic limbs, therapy/rehab programs, food/shelter/clothing for homeless Veterans, and many more - including help for their families.

Buy It: www.brassandunity.com

Shore Buddies

Shore Buddies are stuffed animals made from recycled plastic bottles. Our Mission is to save marine life and keep plastics out of the Oceans. Choose from Sammy the Seal, Stephen Seagull, Shelly the Sea Turtle and Finn the Dolphin. $1 from every product purchased goes to help save marine life.

Buy It: shore-buddies.com/collections/bestsellers

Bedtime in A Box

Advertisement

Bedtime in a Box is a creative but simple solution that supports the health and educational development of children prior to entering school by providing families with the materials, tools, and training they need to enact a comprehensive bedtime routine, seven days a week. A portion of the proceeds from your purchase will be used to provide Boxes to families in need. As of the end of the 2018-2019 school year, the company delivered 4,500 Boxes, which represents $675,000 worth of resources, including 22,500 books and 49,500 additional bedtime materials.

Buy It: bedtimeinabox.org

Morph Personalized Wood Block Speaker

For every single Morph speaker purchased, one tree is planted. By supporting Morph products, you reduce your carbon footprint and aid in combating the effects of climate change by contributing to the planting of trees.

Buy It: themanregistry.com/gift/personalized-wooden-morph-cell-phone-speaker/

White Rhino Bags

Vegan, cruelty-free, eco-friendly, sustainable and limited edition designs are their specialty! Plus, the brand gives back to animal welfare initiatives with every purchase. The goal is to remove animals from the fashion industry with their #friendsnotfabric initiative and to spread the joy of self-expression through fashion and education for a colorful and fashion-forward world.

Buy It: www.whiterhinobags.com

Nimble Wireless Charger

Nimble products are made using sustainable, plant-based plastics. Finished in soft, durable organic hemp and recycled PET fabric blend. All this while quickly charging up to two devices at once! Delivers 5W, 7.5W or 10W to recharge your devices up to 2x faster than a standard charger.

Buy It: amzn.to/2PttTKm

Live To Give Water

Premium Purified Water Balanced with Electrolytes for Taste - 50% Net Profits Donated to Military and First Responder Families in Need

Buy It: www.livetogive.com

Little Words Project

These bracelets inspire self-love and kindness. Created by a 29-year-old entrepreneur -- the "little words project" encourages kindness and positivity with handcrafted bracelets -- each made with a different inspirational word. One dollar from each purchase is donated to the block organization, which focuses on building communities of kind and self-confident female leaders across college campuses. And by the way, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys are among the many fans.

Buy It: littlewordsproject.com

Antsy Pants Unicorn Kit

The unicorn trend continues and now you can build your own magical unicorn friend. Featuring a fabric cover, roll up door and top opening- this Unicorn Kit is perfect for imaginative playtime. For every item purchased, Antsy Pants helps national nonprofit KaBOOM! build playgrounds for kids living in poverty across America.

Buy It: www.target.com/p/antsy-pants-unicorn-building-set/-/A-76167478

Related: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide