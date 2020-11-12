Hard-to-shop-for tweens will love these gift ideas

Too young for expensive electronics? Too old for traditional toys? We've got your tween tasks tackled.

Sticker Palooza

Your tween will find all their favorite themes here with 1500 stickers in this Sticker Palooza kit. Stick them anywhere – phones cases, notebooks, instrument cases, or water bottles... with no residue. There's no worries.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3kbLqmM

Craft-Tastic DIY Wall Collage

Your tween can personalize their space with this one-of-a-kind 3D Wall Art Kit. The 251-piece DIY Wall Collage by Craft-Tastic includes inspiring quotes, pre-cut designs & pictures and wall-safe tape.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3nPwzAX

Del Sol Color Changing Hair Clips

Flower power is back with these color-changing hair clips. Enjoy the outdoors with Del Sol's Mini Plumeria hair clips. Each flower turns a different color in the sun, transforming from clear to pink, red and purple.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2GSy00W

Bright Light Tribe Neon Signs

A first name, a message or a character, the customizable signs by Bright Light Neon are an affordable way for your tween to express themselves. The signs are kid-safe and earth-friendly. Plus, with a dim setting, this could be the coolest night light in the house.

Buy It: https://britelitetribe.com

Hollywood Hair Extension Maker

Design, transform and style your own hair extensions with the Cool Maker Hollywood Hair Extension Maker. This studio comes with everything you need to customize 12 hair extensions you can really wear. Customize with markers or a heatless curling wand, rollers or clips.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3nRqSTa

Halo Hand Non-Toxic Nail Enamel

Mom and daughter will like these long-lasting, go-to nail polish shades from Halo Hand. They are "10-free" which means they don't contain the ten most common and harsh chemicals often found in polish. Their promise is better for you, and better looking.

Buy It: https://www.halo-hand.com

Moon Spinner

The Moon Spinner is one of ThinkFun's newest STEM toys for boys and girls. It's a fun, twisty, rotating and addictive brainteaser ready for play right out of the box.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3iWXPcT

Professor Maxwell VR Science Lab

This is the ultimate immersive learning experience. The Professor Maxwell Virtual Reality Lab brings a 64-page book of science experiments to life as pictures turn to video right on the page. Dive in, learn, play and experience the projects right out of the box.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SRunux

UFO Stunt Drone

This LED drone is easy to fly with 1-key lift/land and easy joystick directional controls. With durable propeller guards ringed with glowing red, blue, and white LEDs, you can fly these LED drones in low or high speeds. It even performs 360° flips with a push of a button. You can enjoy it indoors or out.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/35GuvCZ

K’NEX Architecture Golden Gate Bridge

Build an authentic replica of the golden gate bridge with this awesome K’NEX Architecture building set. With K'NEX, your tween can think outside the blocks using a building system featuring rods and connectors that snap together. Each perfect project comes with historical information about the landmark and detailed easy-to-follow building instructions.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3kCvTNp

Retainer Buddy

What tween doesn't have a mouth full of metal? This Retainer Buddy is a fun, convenient way to hold all orthodontic pieces. Forget wrapping them in napkins or tissues or leaving them on the nightstand - these characters keep them safe and off surfaces while eating or brushing teeth. And for the lucky tweens without retainers or aligners, these buddies are great for sports mouth guards, too.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/340Of4N

Break In Alcatraz

This collaborative experience is unlike any other and begins the moment you lift the lid. Break In Alcatraz provides the thrill and challenge of an escape room with a twist. Look for clues to solve puzzles to peel back layers of the 3D game board, get inside, then escape back out.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3jZvWT9

