Oct. 6 is the last day to register to vote in Texas ahead of the November elections

article

The Brief The deadline to register to vote in Texas ahead of November's election is Oct. 6. Those wanting to register can do so by filling out an application on the Secretary of State's website and mailing the form, requesting a form to fill out by hand and mail in, or by visiting the voter registrar of their county. The constitutional amendment election is Nov. 4, 2025.



The deadline to register to vote ahead of the November 2025 elections is coming up. Those who wish to vote in the election must register by Oct. 6, 2025.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website .

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

How do I register to vote?

If you are not registered to vote, there are many ways to get registered ahead of the November election.

Update your voter registration information online

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through a portal on Texas.gov.

Click here to update your voter registration information online .

If your voter registration record is on ‘suspense,’ it means your county of registration has received information that you no longer live at the address on your current voter registration record. You can use the link above to update your address or information on your voter registration record.

**NOTE: To update your voter registration, you will need your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) to log in to the Texas.gov portal. You can find your VUID by visiting the Texas SOS My Voter Portal , in which you can enter your Name, County, Date of Birth and ZIP code to display your voter registration information.

County Election Information

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County