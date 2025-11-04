Texans pass Proposition 16 which prohibits noncitizens from voting

article

Texas voters passed Proposition 16 on Tuesday, which adds noncitizens to the list of people who are prohibited from voting in state elections.

SJR 37 alters Section 1 of Article 6 of the Texas Constitution to include people who are not citizens of the U.S. in a list of people already prohibited from voting. The list includes convicted felons who do not meet exceptions outlined by the state legislature and people who have been declared mentally incompetent by a court.

Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen."