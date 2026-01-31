Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, arrested in Texas
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - Adan Banuelos, a professional cowboy who recently broke up with supermodel Bella Hadid, was arrested early Saturday near Fort Worth for allegedly being intoxicated in public.
What we know:
Banuelos was arrested by Parker County Sheriff's Office deputies early Saturday on a charge of public intoxication.
He was released on a $386 bond.
Banuelos dated Hadid for two years prior to their recent break-up, which TMZ reported last week.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not commented on.
Details were extremely limited at the time of publishing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Parker County Sheriff's Office website and TMZ.