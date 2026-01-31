Expand / Collapse search

Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, arrested in Texas

Published  January 31, 2026 3:44pm CST
The Brief

    • Professional cowboy Adan Banuelos was arrested Saturday in Parker County, Texas.
    • Banuelos is accused of being intoxicated in public.
    • The cowboy recently broke up with supermodel Bella Hadid. 

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - Adan Banuelos, a professional cowboy who recently broke up with supermodel Bella Hadid, was arrested early Saturday near Fort Worth for allegedly being intoxicated in public. 

Adan Banuelos arrested

What we know:

Banuelos was arrested by Parker County Sheriff's Office deputies early Saturday on a charge of public intoxication. 

He was released on a $386 bond. 

Banuelos dated Hadid for two years prior to their recent break-up, which TMZ reported last week. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not commented on. 

Details were extremely limited at the time of publishing. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Parker County Sheriff's Office website and TMZ. 

