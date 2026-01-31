Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, arrested in Texas

article

The Brief Professional cowboy Adan Banuelos was arrested Saturday in Parker County, Texas. Banuelos is accused of being intoxicated in public. The cowboy recently broke up with supermodel Bella Hadid.



Adan Banuelos, a professional cowboy who recently broke up with supermodel Bella Hadid, was arrested early Saturday near Fort Worth for allegedly being intoxicated in public.

Adan Banuelos arrested

What we know:

Banuelos was arrested by Parker County Sheriff's Office deputies early Saturday on a charge of public intoxication.

He was released on a $386 bond.

Banuelos dated Hadid for two years prior to their recent break-up, which TMZ reported last week.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not commented on.

Details were extremely limited at the time of publishing.