Texas poll: Cruz leads Allred by 2 points in US Senate race

By
Published  August 22, 2024 3:15pm CDT
2024 Election
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ted Cruz, Colin Allred on the border, Israel

Senator Ted Cruz and his challenger Colin Allred talk about some key issues for Texans in this November's election, including the U.S.-Mexico border and the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ted Cruz is leading in his US Senate race against Democratic challenger Colin Allred, according to a new poll. 

An August University of Houston-Texas State University poll shows Cruz with a two-point lead over Allred, 46.6% to 44.5%.

93 percent of people on both sides say they are certain about their choice for November.

The overall lead is virtually unchanged from a similar poll in June, which showed Cruz with a 46.6-44.2 lead.

The polling shows Allred with leads among women, Latinos and Black Texans.

Cruz holds sizable leads among men and white Texans.

The survey talked to 1,365 likely Texas voters from August 5 to 16. The margin of error in the poll was +/- 2.65%.

Allred has kept his distance from Kamala Harris' campaign since she took over the top of the Democratic ticket.

The Dallas Congressman is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.