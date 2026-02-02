Taylor Rehmet's upset win has Texas Democrats eyeing November success

The Brief Texas Democrats are seeing Taylor Rehmet's surprise Tarrant County runoff election win as a sign of what's to come in November elections. Rehmet, a Democrat, flipped a Texas Senate seat that had been held by Republicans for decades, beating Trump-endorsed Leigh Wambsganss by 14 points. Experts say it’s still too early to tell if this is a sign of a blue wave, but it shows Democrats are energized.



Texas Democrats are looking at Taylor Rehmet's upset win over a Trump-backed Republican as a sign of bigger things to come in November elections.

An upset victory

What we know:

Air Force veteran and union leader Taylor Rehmet, a Democrat and first-time candidate, won convincingly in Saturday’s runoff for Texas Senate District 9 in Tarrant County. He defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganns, who had the endorsement of President Trump, by 14 points.

Taylor Rehmet greets a supporter at his Senate District 9 runoff watch party at Nickel City in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Eleanor Dearman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Trump carried the district by 17 points in his 2024 election victory. Republicans vastly outspend Democrats in this race. Rehmet will serve out the roughly 11 months remaining in the term of Republican Kelly Hancock, who vacated the seat to become Texas’ acting comptroller.

Rehmet discusses his victory

What they're saying:

Rehmet spoke to FOX 4's Steven Dial following his victory and what it could mean for Democrats heading into November elections.

"I think this isn't about partisan politics," Rehmet told Dial. "This is about folks who are struggling, finding the best candidates, because it's really people over party at this point."

"We need to focus on the issues that are causing people to choose between rent and medicine," Rehmet continued. "We really need to focus on the lowering of costs in general, because they keep rising, and our wages stay the same."

A blue wave to come?

Dig deeper:

SMU political scientist Matthew Wilson believes the surprising result came down to political parties and the midterms.

"There is just real white-hot anger against Donald Trump and the Republicans among core Democratic constituencies," Wilson told FOX 4. "And especially in off-year elections, off-cycle elections, special elections like this, that really shows."

Featured article

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said this Democratic win should be a wakeup call to Republicans, but Democrats still face an uphill challenge.

"I don't expect the Democratic over performance to be to that degree in the fall elections," Wilson continued. "But it makes a huge difference if Democrats over perform by five percentage points. That's a storm that Republicans can weather. If Democrats over performed by 10 to 12 percentage points? That's a different story that could really shift the balance of power."

What's next:

Because this was a special election to fill a vacancy in the senate, Rehmet will have to run again in November to hold the seat for a full term.

The Texas legislature only meets once every two years, so it’s highly unlikely that Rehmet will cast a vote unless he wins again later this year.