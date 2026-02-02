Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Rehmet's upset win has Texas Democrats eyeing November success

By
Published  February 2, 2026 6:25pm CST
Politics
FOX 4
Taylor Rehmet upset win has Texas Deomcrats eyeing big November

Taylor Rehmet upset win has Texas Deomcrats eyeing big November

Texas Democrats are energized by Taylor Rehmet's upset win in a district Donald Trump won by double digits in 2024, but political scientists wonder if it'll cause a "blue wave" after all. FOX 4's Steven Dial has more.

The Brief

    • Texas Democrats are seeing Taylor Rehmet's surprise Tarrant County runoff election win as a sign of what's to come in November elections.
    • Rehmet, a Democrat, flipped a Texas Senate seat that had been held by Republicans for decades, beating Trump-endorsed Leigh Wambsganss by 14 points.
    • Experts say it’s still too early to tell if this is a sign of a blue wave, but it shows Democrats are energized.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Texas Democrats are looking at Taylor Rehmet's upset win over a Trump-backed Republican as a sign of bigger things to come in November elections. 

An upset victory

What we know:

 Air Force veteran and union leader Taylor Rehmet, a Democrat and first-time candidate, won convincingly in Saturday’s runoff for Texas Senate District 9 in Tarrant County. He defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganns, who had the endorsement of President Trump, by 14 points.

Taylor Rehmet greets a supporter at his Senate District 9 runoff watch party at Nickel City in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Eleanor Dearman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Trump carried the district by 17 points in his 2024 election victory. Republicans vastly outspend Democrats in this race. Rehmet will serve out the roughly 11 months remaining in the term of Republican Kelly Hancock, who vacated the seat to become Texas’ acting comptroller.

Rehmet discusses his victory

What they're saying:

Rehmet spoke to FOX 4's Steven Dial following his victory and what it could mean for Democrats heading into November elections.

TX Democrat flips seat firmly held by Republicans for years

TX Democrat flips seat firmly held by Republicans for years

Democrat Taylor Rehmet defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss in a stunning special election runoff to flip Texas Senate District 9. FOX 4’s Steven Dial sits down with Rehmet to discuss his victory in this historically red Tarrant County seat and what this means for the balance of power in North Texas heading into November.

"I think this isn't about partisan politics," Rehmet told Dial. "This is about folks who are struggling, finding the best candidates, because it's really people over party at this point."

"We need to focus on the issues that are causing people to choose between rent and medicine," Rehmet continued. "We really need to focus on the lowering of costs in general, because they keep rising, and our wages stay the same."

A blue wave to come?

Dig deeper:

SMU political scientist Matthew Wilson believes the surprising result came down to political parties and the midterms.

"There is just real white-hot anger against Donald Trump and the Republicans among core Democratic constituencies," Wilson told FOX 4. "And especially in off-year elections, off-cycle elections, special elections like this, that really shows."

Featured

Democrat Taylor Rehmet wins Tarrant County Senate District 9 runoff
article

Democrat Taylor Rehmet wins Tarrant County Senate District 9 runoff

Democrat and union leader Taylor Rehmet won a historic victory Saturday, flipping a long-held Republican Texas Senate seat.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said this Democratic win should be a wakeup call to Republicans, but Democrats still face an uphill challenge.

"I don't expect the Democratic over performance to be to that degree in the fall elections," Wilson continued. "But it makes a huge difference if Democrats over perform by five percentage points. That's a storm that Republicans can weather. If Democrats over performed by 10 to 12 percentage points? That's a different story that could really shift the balance of power."

What's next:

Because this was a special election to fill a vacancy in the senate, Rehmet will have to run again in November to hold the seat for a full term.

The Texas legislature only meets once every two years, so it’s highly unlikely that Rehmet will cast a vote unless he wins again later this year.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 4 reporting.

PoliticsTexas PoliticsTarrant County