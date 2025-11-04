Texas votes to fund Texas State Technical College System

article

The Brief Proposition 1, to better fund a state education system, passed with Texas voters. SJR 59 creates two new funds designed to support the Texas State Technical College System. The funds would be/would have been designed to provide consistent funding for the operations of the campuses.



Proposition 1, to better fund a state education system, passed with Texas voters Tuesday.

SJR 59 creates two new funds designed to support the Texas State Technical College System: the Permanent Technical Institution Infrastructure Fund and the Available Workforce Education Fund.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System."

The funds are designed to provide consistent funding for acquiring land, construction for buildings, repairs, library books and acquiring capital equipment for TSTC campuses.