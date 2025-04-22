Tarrant County early voting locations, hours

article

The Brief Early voting is underway in Tarrant County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. Election Day is May 3.



Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.

There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Tarrant County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Friday, April 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: 10 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tarrant County Early Voting, Election Day Locations

Bob Duncan Center 2800 S Center Street Arlington 76014

Elzie Odom Athletic Center 1601 NE Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76006

City of Arlington South Service Center 1100 SW Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76017

Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch Library 4000 W Green Oaks Boulevard Arlington 76016

Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington 700 E Abram Street Arlington 76010

Tarrant County College Southeast Campus ESCT – The HUB, 1st floor 2100 Southeast Parkway Arlington 76018

University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center 500 W Nedderman Drive Arlington 76019

Azle ISD PD 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite A Azle 76020

Bedford Public Library 2424 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford 76021

Benbrook Community Center 228 San Angelo Avenue Benbrook 76126

Blue Mound Community Center 1824 Fagan Drive Blue Mound 76131

Colleyville Recreation Center Annex A 5008 Roberts Road Colleyville 76034

Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park 900 E Glendale Street Crowley 76036

Euless Family Life Senior Center 300 W Midway Drive Euless 76039

City of Forest Hill City Hall 3219 California Parkway Forest Hill 76119

Charles F. Griffin Building 3212 Miller Avenue Fort Worth 76119

Como Community Center 4660 Horne Street Fort Worth 76107

Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library 1300 NE 35th Street Fort Worth 76106

Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse 6551 Granbury Road Fort Worth 76133

Golden Triangle Branch Library 4264 Golden Triangle Boulevard Fort Worth 76244

Handley‐Meadowbrook Community Center 6201 Beaty Street Fort Worth 76112

James Avenue Service Center 5001 James Avenue Fort Worth 76115

Northside Community Center 1100 NW 18th Street Fort Worth 76164

Northwest Branch Library 6228 Crystal Lake Drive Fort Worth 76179

Southside Community Center 959 E Rosedale Street Fort Worth 76104

Southwest Community Center 6300 Welch Avenue Fort Worth 76133

Summerglen Branch Library 4205 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth 76137

Tarrant County College Northwest Campus WFSC 1403A 4801 Marine Creek Parkway Fort Worth 76179

Tarrant County Elections Center Main Early Voting Site 2700 Premier Street Fort Worth 76111

Tarrant County Plaza Building 201 Burnett Street Fort Worth 76102

Worth Heights Community Center 3551 New York Avenue Fort Worth 76110

Asia Times Square Main building 2625 W Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie 75051

Grapevine Public Library 1201 Municipal Way Grapevine 76051

Haltom City Library 4809 Haltom Road Haltom City 76117

Haltom City Senior Center 3201 Friendly Lane Haltom City 76117

Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD 501 School House Road Haslet 76052

Brookside Center 1244 Brookside Drive Hurst 76053

Keller Town Hall 1100 Bear Creek Parkway Keller 76248

Dover Fellowship Hall 208 Municipal Drive Kennedale 76060

Tarrant County Subcourthouse at Mansfield 1100 E Broad Street Mansfield 76063

Vernon Newsom Stadium 3700 E Broad Street Mansfield 76063

North Richland Hills City Hall 4301 City Point Drive N Richland Hills 76180

North Richland Hills Public Library 9015 Grand Avenue N Richland Hills 76180

River Oaks Annex 4900 River Oaks Boulevard River Oaks 76114

White Settlement Public Library 8215 White Settlement Road White Settlement 76108

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.