Donald Trump flips Texas border county red for first time in more than 100 years

Donald Trump won Starr County on Tuesday night, becoming the first Republican to win the Texas border county in over 100 years.

Trump won 57 percent of the vote while Kamala Harris earned just 41 percent, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press.

Starr County had not voted for a Republican in a presidential election since 1896.

According to the 2020 Census, the county has 65,920 residents with 97 percent identifying as Hispanic or Latino.

Republicans have made inroads along the border in recent years.

Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Starr County by 60 points, earning 79 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 19 percent.

Multiple other border counties in Texas that went for Joe Biden in the 2020 election voted for Trump in 2024.

The border was a main talking point for Trump during his latest campaign.

Latino voters across the country have moved to Trump since the 2020 election. Fox News Voter Analysis exit polling showed Trump up 8 percentage points with Latino men and 6 points up with Latino women.

