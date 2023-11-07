Some North Texas school districts close for Election Day
Some North Texas school districts are closed for Election Day as some campuses are being used as polling sites.
That includes large districts like Dallas, Arlington, Garland, Irving and Plano.
In Lancaster ISD, the student holiday is only if the campus is used as a polling site.
In many cases, students are off, but teachers have to work.
North Texas School Districts Closed for Election Day
- Dallas ISD
- Arlington ISD
- Garland ISD
- Irving ISD
- Plano ISD
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
- Richardson ISD
- Highland Park ISD
- Northwest ISD
- Mansfield ISD
- Lancaster ISD - student holiday if campus is used as a polling site
- Lewisville ISD