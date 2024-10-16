Where to vote: Rockwall County early voting locations

article

Here is a list of the Rockwall County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

From Monday, October 21st through Friday, October 25th, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, October 26th, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the ONLY Early Voting polling location will be at the Rockwall County Library from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rockwall County Library Community Room 1215 E. Yellowjacket Ln Rockwall, TX 75087

Fate City Hall Council Chambers 1900 Borden Pkwy. Fate, TX 75087

Heath City Hall Community Room 200 Laurence Dr. Heath, TX 75032

Rowlett Utility Customer Service Center Conference Room 6602 Dalrock Rd. Rowlett, TX 75088

Royse City Hall Mellody Room 305 N Arch St. Royse City, TX 75189

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.