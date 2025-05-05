McKinney mayoral race heads to a runoff

article

The Brief McKinney residents will have to decide between two candidates running for Mayor in a June runoff election. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must receive 50% of the vote, plus one. Bill Cox earned 47% of the vote, and Scott Sanford earned 41% of the vote in Saturday's election.



Voters in McKinney will have another chance to decide who will become their next mayor. The choices will be between Bill Cox and Scott Sanford.

Bill Cox earned 47% of the vote, and Scott Sanford earned 41% of the vote, according to unofficial election results for the May 3 election.

The current mayor, George Fuller, was term-limited and ineligible to run for a third term.

Runoff Election Information

The Secretary of State has designated Saturday, June 7, 2025 as the election date for all runoff elections resulting from elections held by local political subdivisions on the May 3, 2025 Uniform Election Date.

In a runoff election, the person with the majority of the votes will win the seat.

The last day to register to vote or make a change of address for the June 7 runoff election will be Thursday, May 8.

Early voting will be Tuesday, May 27, 2025 through Tuesday, June 3.

On June 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Bill Cox

Bill Cox has served in several leadership positions, including as a McKinney City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem.

He received the endorsement of Mayor George Fuller, McKinney Police and McKinney Fire.

Cox works in real estate for the Carey Cox Company.

His campaign website called for attracting new businesses to the area, while keeping McKinney’s "hometown feel."

Scott Sanford

Scott Sanford is the Executive Pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church.

He previously served as a member of the Texas House of Representatives for 10 years.

Sanford’s campaign website calls for keeping property taxes low, improving city infrastructure and calling for McKinney’s public safety officials to be the "best-paid in Collin County."