Paxton thanks Cornyn, pounces on Talarico after big Senate win

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during Tuesday’s runoff election. Paxton defeated incumbent Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. The win means Paxton advances to face Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico during November’s general election.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton quickly turned to attack his Democratic opponent for U.S. Senate after he secured the Republican nomination during Tuesday’s runoff election.

What we know:

Paxton’s win was evident early on, when he was holding a nearly 2:1 vote margin over incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn most of the night.

What they're saying:

During his victory speech, Paxton thanks President Donald Trump for his late endorsement and pledged to support Trump’s "America First" agenda.

"When everyone in Washington told him to abandon me and abandon the people of Texas, he gave his complete and total endorsement," Paxton said. "President Trump is the leader of our party and his endorsement is the most powerful force in politics."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to supporters in Plano, Texas, after winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on May 26, 20-26. (FOX Local)

After briefly thanking Cornyn for his years of public service, Paxton pivoted to sling mud at Texas State Rep. James Talarico, the Democrat he will face during November’s general election.

"Every Democrat, and I would say every Republican, knows that if we lose this state, if Republican lose this state, we lose the country," Paxton said.

What's next:

Pundits expect the Paxton and Talarico race to be one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country. The general election is on Nov. 3.