Julie Johnson wins primary in race to claim Congressman Colin Allred's old seat

State Rep. Julie Johnson has moved one step closer to taking over Congressman Colin Allred's seat in the U.S. House.

In the crowded, 10-person District 32 Democratic race, State Rep. Julie Johnson has just over 50% of the vote. Dr. Brian Williams, her main competitor, conceded in a post on social media Wednesday morning.

Johnson has served in the Texas House since January 2019, representing District 115.

She said her service in the state legislature sets her apart from her competitors.

"I have experience. Really, what I think resonated with voters is we are in a crazy time in our politics. People are worried. They're scared for our country. I have three terms in the Texas House. I have a lot of experience learning how to do this job, both offensive and defensive," she said.

Johnson will take on a Republican opponent in the general election on November 5.

Former Dallas City Council member David Blewitt finished on top but did not clear 50%. He will face small business owner Darrell Day in a runoff.

If Johnson wins, she will be the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress in Texas history.

House District 32 covers suburbs in northeastern Dallas County, plus slivers of Collin and Denton counties.