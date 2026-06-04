Texas lawmaker vows to name highway after Trump as Cornyn retreats from his own effort

The Brief Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has indicated that a bill he introduced to rename a Texas highway after President Donald Trump is no longer a priority. Cornyn’s bill sought to designate U.S. Highway 287 as Interstate 47 in honor of the the 47th president. Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson, a Republican from Frisco, says he will file a resolution to rename the Dallas North Tollway in Trump’s honor.



A Texas lawmaker has pledged to rename a highway in honor of President Donald Trump after U.S. Sen John Cornyn backed away from his own effort to do the same.

What we know:

In the days leading up to the runoff for the Republican Senate nomination, Cornyn introduced a bill to rename U.S. Highway 287, which spans about 660 miles from Port Arthur to Kerrick, as Interstate 47 in honor of the 47th president.

Since Cornyn’s loss to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom Trump endorsed in the days leading up to the runoff, the senator appears to have backed away from that legislation. He told Hearst Newspapers on Wednesday that the bill "may not make it into my priorities the next seven months."

What they're saying:

Haley Crow, a spokesperson for Cornyn, said the senator will stay busy working for Texans.

"Our team has 7 months left for legislative tasks, and the Senator will continue to work to make sure Texas has robust access to infrastructure funding for our highways and interstates, including through the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization bill," Crow said.

Patterson picks up the baton

Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson, a Frisco Republican who is running for reelection in District 106, blasted Corny on X Thursday, saying that he aims to get a Texas highway named after Trump.

Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson, a Republican from Frisco, represents District 106. (Texas House of Representatives / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"That's why next session I intend to file a resolution calling on the North Texas Tollway Authority to rename the Dallas North Tollway the ‘Donald J. Trump Tollway,’" Patterson said.

Patterson faces Democrat Joe Mayes during November’s general election.