Abbott vows to ban Sharia Law in Texas during Republican convention speech

The Brief Republicans gathered in Dallas on Thursday for the second and final night of their midterm convention. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among the Lone Star State contingent to address the crowd. Abbott vowed to ban Sharia Law in Texas, while touting laws enacted in the state on issues such as border security, voting and school choice.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among the Lone Star State contingent to speak Thursday during the second and final night of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

What we know:

Abbott used his speech to highlight laws enacted in Texas on issues such as border security, voting, school choice and land purchases by other countries. He used them as examples of "common sense" solutions that Democrats oppose.

The Republican governor bragged about signing laws that ban Russia, China and Iran from purchasing land in Texas.

Abbott says Texas will ban Sharia Law

What they're saying:

Abbott also touted his executive order that designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American and Islamic Relations as terrorist organizations.

"We are not waiting on Washington, D.C.," Abbott said. "We will fully ban Sharia Law in Texas."

A lawsuit has been filed challenging that order, and CAIR has not been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department. The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood and Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood have been designated FTOs by the State Department.

Abbott: Public being gaslit on affordability issue

Dig deeper:

The governor seemed to downplay one of the top issues polls indicate voters are concerned about this election cycle – affordability.

"The Democrats running on the ticket in Texas, they’re gaslighting the public about affordability," Abbott said.

However, Abbott himself has campaigned on affordability issues, including eliminating school property taxes, capping drug costs and forcing data center projects to cover the costs of infrastructure and power generation for their facilities.