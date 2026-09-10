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Abbott vows to ban Sharia Law in Texas during Republican convention speech

By
FOX Local
Politics
Published September 10, 2026 6:47 PM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 6:47 PM CDT
FULL: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s 2026 RNC Midterm Convention speech
FULL: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s 2026 RNC Midterm Convention speech

FULL: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s 2026 RNC Midterm Convention speech

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the Republican National Committee’s 2026 midterm convention in Dallas. In his remarks, Abbott highlighted Texas’ border policies, law enforcement, restrictions on foreign land purchases, election rules, school choice and energy production. He also criticized Democratic candidates and framed the election as a choice between "common sense and crazy."

The Brief

    • Republicans gathered in Dallas on Thursday for the second and final night of their midterm convention.
    • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among the Lone Star State contingent to address the crowd.
    • Abbott vowed to ban Sharia Law in Texas, while touting laws enacted in the state on issues such as border security, voting and school choice.

DALLAS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among the Lone Star State contingent to speak Thursday during the second and final night of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

What we know:

Abbott used his speech to highlight laws enacted in Texas on issues such as border security, voting, school choice and land purchases by other countries. He used them as examples of "common sense" solutions that Democrats oppose.

The Republican governor bragged about signing laws that ban Russia, China and Iran from purchasing land in Texas. 

Abbott says Texas will ban Sharia Law

What they're saying:

Abbott also touted his executive order that designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American and Islamic Relations as terrorist organizations. 

"We are not waiting on Washington, D.C.," Abbott said. "We will fully ban Sharia Law in Texas."

A lawsuit has been filed challenging that order, and CAIR has not been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department. The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood and Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood have been designated FTOs by the State Department.

Abbott: Public being gaslit on affordability issue

Dig deeper:

The governor seemed to downplay one of the top issues polls indicate voters are concerned about this election cycle – affordability. 

"The Democrats running on the ticket in Texas, they’re gaslighting the public about affordability," Abbott said. 

However, Abbott himself has campaigned on affordability issues, including eliminating school property taxes, capping drug costs and forcing data center projects to cover the costs of infrastructure and power generation for their facilities.

The Source: Information in this story came from a live stream of the Republican midterm convention and previous FOX Local reporting.

PoliticsElectionTexasTexas Politics2026 ElectionsDallasGreg Abbott