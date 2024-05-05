Expand / Collapse search
Fort Worth voters approve hotel tax increase to help fund convention center expansion

By
Published  May 5, 2024 9:18am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth voters approved an increase to the city's hotel tax in Saturday's municipal elections.

Proposition A was overwhelmingly approved by voters, earning more than 70 percent of the vote.

The hotel tax increase is expected to generate about $10 million per year.

The money will go to a $700 million expansion of the city's convention center.

"This means more investment back into our thriving tourism industry, more support for the businesses that rely on it to be successful and bold investments in the future of our Convention Center," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker in a post on social media.

