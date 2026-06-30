Dallas to host Republican midterm convention, Trump says

article

The Brief President Donald Trump announced Republicans will hold a midterm convention in Dallas on Sept. 9 and 10. It would be the GOP’s first national convention ahead of midterm elections. The event comes as Republicans try to build momentum and protect narrow congressional majorities.



President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the Republican Party will host a midterm convention in Dallas.

While both parties typically hold major conventions during presidential election years, Tuesday's announcement marks the first time Republicans have held a national convention ahead of midterm elections.

The convention will be held Sept. 9 and 10.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce the event that he says will celebrate the "great American comeback" where the party will look to ramp up support by touting what they see as successes during the Trump presidency.

"At the event, we will have hard-working Americans, our great innovators, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, first responders, and job creators who are powering our nation's Golden Age, and proving that America's best days are still ahead of us," Trump said.

Midterm Republican Convention to be held in Dallas

Republicans started exploring the idea of a midterm convention in March.

Earlier this month, U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton said Dallas would host the event during a tele-town hall.

The move comes as Republicans look to hold on to razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate in November.

The Texas Senate race is one of the highest-profile races in November, with Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico set to face off for the seat currently held by Sen. John Cornyn.

Paxton won the Republican nomination in a runoff election in May.

Recent polling has shown that the race is separated by single-digits, well within the margin of error.

Related article

Dave Brown, the general manager of the American Airlines Center, told FOX 4 representatives of the National Republican Party toured the AAC in late February, but they didn't share any details about the possible event.

The reps were given all the rental information, including technical aspects and rental fee details, which, on average, is about $125,000 per day.

"Typically, parties don't have national conventions during the midterm cycle, but it signals, I think, a desire on the Republicans' part to rally the troops," said Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at SMU.

"I think there are a lot of good electoral and coalition-building reasons why Republicans would focus on Texas, in particular as a site for trying to build some momentum to gin up greater Republican turnout in this fall's electoral cycle."

Dallas was reportedly the only city in Texas being considered, with Las Vegas also in contention to host the midterm.