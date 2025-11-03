Collin County voting locations for Election Day

Collin County registered voters on Election Day can vote at any polling location within Collin County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.

Learn more about the Acceptable forms of ID

To jump to your city, click it here: Allen | Anna | Blue Ridge | Celina | Dallas | Farmersville | Frisco | Josephine | Lavon | Lowry Crossing | Lucas | McKinney | Melissa | Murphy | Parker | Plano | Princeton | Prosper | Richardson | Royse City | Sachse | St. Paul | Weston | Wylie |

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall 821 S Greenville Avenue Allen, TX 75002

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room 259 Country Club Road Allen, TX 75002

Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby 1451 N Watters Road Allen, TX 75013

Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room 301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013

Anna ISD Special Programs Building - Board Room 201 E 7th Street Anna, TX 75409

Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby 120 W. 7th Street Anna, TX 75409

Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room 318 W School Street Blue Ridge, TX 75424

Verona Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall 7204 FM 1377 Blue Ridge, TX 75454

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110 2505 Kinship Parkway Celina, TX 75009

Frankford Middle School - Gymnasium 7706 Osage Plaza Parkway Dallas, TX 75252

Haggar Elementary School - Gym 17820 Campbell Road Dallas, TX 75252

Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room 6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252

Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium 501 S Collin Parkway Farmersville, TX 75442

Islamic Center of Frisco - Multipurpose Room 11137 Frisco Street Frisco, TX 75033

Comerica Center - Lobby 2601 Avenue of the Stars Frisco, TX 75034

Hunt Middle School - Auxiliary Gym 4900 Legendary Drive Frisco, TX 75034

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C 8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113 9700 Wade Boulevard Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room 14300 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room 14700 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035

Independence High School - Room F129 10555 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035

Roach Middle School - Gymnasium 12499 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035

Sam Carter Service Center - Lobby 12025 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035

Josephine Community Center - Main Room 404 Main Street Josephine, TX 75173

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium 120 School Road Lavon, TX 75166

Milligan Water Supply - Main Room 1400 S Bridgefarmer Lowry Crossing, TX 75069

Lucas Community Center - Community Room 665 Country Club Road Lucas, TX 75002

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1 3452 Spur 399 McKinney, TX 75069

Collin County Elections - Voting Room 2010 Redbud Boulevard McKinney, TX 75069

Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room 6993 Stars Avenue Mckinney, TX 75070

Evans Middle School - Library (A114) 6998 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070

Gay Library - Meeting Room 6861 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070

Scoggins Middle School - Gymnasium 7070 Stacy Rd McKinney, TX 75070

Stonebridge United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall 1800 S Stonebridge Drive McKinney, TX 75070

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 4 C Square 2200 University Drive McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Boyd High School - Library A100 600 N Lake Forest Dr McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room 1150 Olympic Crossing McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room 6600 Virginia Parkway McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room 4900 Summit View Drive McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney North High School - Auditorium Lobby 2550 Wilmeth Road McKinney, TX 75071

Dowell Middle School - Gym Hallway 301 S Ridge Road McKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room 861 Independence Parkway McKinney, TX 75072

Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room 2402 McKinney Street Melissa, TX 75454

Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room 3411 Barker Avenue Melissa, TX 75454

Melissa United Methodist Church - Worship Center 3851 McKinney Street Melissa, TX 75454

Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room 205 N Murphy Road Murphy, TX 75094

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers 5700 E Parker Road Parker, TX 75002

Haggard Library - Programs Room 2501 Coit Road Plano , TX 75075

Sigler Elementary School - Gymnasium 1400 Janwood Drive Plano , TX 75075

Clark High School - Conference Room 100W 523 Spring Creek Parkway Plano, TX 75023

Islamic Association of Collin County - Gymnasium 6401 Independence Parkway Plano, TX 75023

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby 6701 Coit Road Plano, TX 75024

Haun Elementary School - Gymnasium 4500 Quincy Lane Plano, TX 75024

Davis Library - Children's Program Room 7501 Independence Parkway A Plano, TX 75025

Fowler Middle School - Gymnasium 3801 McDermott Road Plano, TX 75025

Hendrick Middle School - Gymnasium 7400 Red River Dr Plano, TX 75025

Rice Middle School - Gymnasium 8500 Gifford Plano, TX 75025

Bowman Middle School -Cafeteria Foyer in Corridor H 2501 Jupiter Road Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Plano Campus - Library Atrium 4000 Jupiter Road Plano, TX 75074

Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room 1501 18th Street Plano, TX 75074

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church 920 14th Street Plano, TX 75074

Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A 2601 Glencliff Drive Plano, TX 75075

Barksdale Elementary School - Gymnasium 2424 Midway Road Plano, TX 75093

Daffron Elementary School - Gymnasium 3900 Preston Meadow Drive Plano, TX 75093

Parr Library - Programs Room 6200 Windhaven Parkway Plano, TX 75093

Plano West Senior High School - Gymnasium 5601 W Parker Road Plano, TX 75093

Shepton High School - Gymnasium 5505 Plano Parkway Plano, TX 75093

Your Community Church - Branch - Fellowship Hall 7011 FM 546 Princeton , TX 75407

Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room 2000 E Princeton Drive Princeton, TX 75407

Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD - Community Room 2000 Stadium Drive Prosper, TX 75078

Gateway Prosper Campus - Main Lobby 4331 Prosper Trail Prosper, TX 75078

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room 250 W First Street Prosper, TX 75078

Aldridge Elementary School - Gym 720 Pleasant Valley Lane Richardson, TX 75080

UTD Campus - Callier Clinical Research Center - Lobby 811 Synergy Park Boulevard Richardson, TX 75080

Miller Elementary School - Gymnasium 5651 Coventry Drive Richardson, TX 75082

Stinson Elementary School - Gymnasium 4201 Greenfield Drive Richardson, TX 75082

Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Maintenance Facility - Training Room 1420 FM 1777 Royse City, TX 75189

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B 3815-E Sachse Road Sachse, TX 75048

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers 2505 Butscher's Block St. Paul, TX 75098

Weston Community Center - Main Hall 117 Main Street Weston, TX 75097

Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby 391 Country Club Road Wylie, TX 75098

Seis Lagos Community Services Association - Main Room 222 Seis Lagos Trail Wylie, TX 75098

Southfork Mobile Home Park - Event Room 216 Southfork Boulevard Wylie, TX 75098

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East 800 Thomas Street #100 Wylie, TX 75098

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.