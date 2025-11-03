Collin County voting locations for Election Day
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Collin County registered voters on Election Day can vote at any polling location within Collin County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.
To jump to your city, click it here: Allen | Anna | Blue Ridge | Celina | Dallas | Farmersville | Frisco | Josephine | Lavon | Lowry Crossing | Lucas | McKinney | Melissa | Murphy | Parker | Plano | Princeton | Prosper | Richardson | Royse City | Sachse | St. Paul | Weston | Wylie |
Allen
- Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall 821 S Greenville Avenue Allen, TX 75002
- Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room 259 Country Club Road Allen, TX 75002
- Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby 1451 N Watters Road Allen, TX 75013
- Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room 301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013
Anna
- Anna ISD Special Programs Building - Board Room 201 E 7th Street Anna, TX 75409
- Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby 120 W. 7th Street Anna, TX 75409
Blue Ridge
- Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room 318 W School Street Blue Ridge, TX 75424
- Verona Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall 7204 FM 1377 Blue Ridge, TX 75454
Celina
- Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110 2505 Kinship Parkway Celina, TX 75009
Dallas
- Frankford Middle School - Gymnasium 7706 Osage Plaza Parkway Dallas, TX 75252
- Haggar Elementary School - Gym 17820 Campbell Road Dallas, TX 75252
- Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room 6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252
Farmersville
- Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium 501 S Collin Parkway Farmersville, TX 75442
Frisco
- Islamic Center of Frisco - Multipurpose Room 11137 Frisco Street Frisco, TX 75033
- Comerica Center - Lobby 2601 Avenue of the Stars Frisco, TX 75034
- Hunt Middle School - Auxiliary Gym 4900 Legendary Drive Frisco, TX 75034
- The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C 8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034
- Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113 9700 Wade Boulevard Frisco, TX 75035
- Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room 14300 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75035
- Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room 14700 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035
- Independence High School - Room F129 10555 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035
- Roach Middle School - Gymnasium 12499 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035
- Sam Carter Service Center - Lobby 12025 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035
Josephine
- Josephine Community Center - Main Room 404 Main Street Josephine, TX 75173
Lavon
- Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium 120 School Road Lavon, TX 75166
Lowry Crossing
- Milligan Water Supply - Main Room 1400 S Bridgefarmer Lowry Crossing, TX 75069
Lucas
- Lucas Community Center - Community Room 665 Country Club Road Lucas, TX 75002
McKinney
- Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1 3452 Spur 399 McKinney, TX 75069
- Collin County Elections - Voting Room 2010 Redbud Boulevard McKinney, TX 75069
- Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room 6993 Stars Avenue Mckinney, TX 75070
- Evans Middle School - Library (A114) 6998 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070
- Gay Library - Meeting Room 6861 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070
- Scoggins Middle School - Gymnasium 7070 Stacy Rd McKinney, TX 75070
- Stonebridge United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall 1800 S Stonebridge Drive McKinney, TX 75070
- Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 4 C Square 2200 University Drive McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Boyd High School - Library A100 600 N Lake Forest Dr McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room 1150 Olympic Crossing McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room 6600 Virginia Parkway McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room 4900 Summit View Drive McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney North High School - Auditorium Lobby 2550 Wilmeth Road McKinney, TX 75071
- Dowell Middle School - Gym Hallway 301 S Ridge Road McKinney, TX 75072
- McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room 861 Independence Parkway McKinney, TX 75072
Melissa
- Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room 2402 McKinney Street Melissa, TX 75454
- Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room 3411 Barker Avenue Melissa, TX 75454
- Melissa United Methodist Church - Worship Center 3851 McKinney Street Melissa, TX 75454
Murphy
- Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room 205 N Murphy Road Murphy, TX 75094
Parker
- Parker City Hall - Council Chambers 5700 E Parker Road Parker, TX 75002
Plano
- Haggard Library - Programs Room 2501 Coit Road Plano , TX 75075
- Sigler Elementary School - Gymnasium 1400 Janwood Drive Plano , TX 75075
- Clark High School - Conference Room 100W 523 Spring Creek Parkway Plano, TX 75023
- Islamic Association of Collin County - Gymnasium 6401 Independence Parkway Plano, TX 75023
- Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby 6701 Coit Road Plano, TX 75024
- Haun Elementary School - Gymnasium 4500 Quincy Lane Plano, TX 75024
- Davis Library - Children's Program Room 7501 Independence Parkway A Plano, TX 75025
- Fowler Middle School - Gymnasium 3801 McDermott Road Plano, TX 75025
- Hendrick Middle School - Gymnasium 7400 Red River Dr Plano, TX 75025
- Rice Middle School - Gymnasium 8500 Gifford Plano, TX 75025
- Bowman Middle School -Cafeteria Foyer in Corridor H 2501 Jupiter Road Plano, TX 75074
- Collin College Plano Campus - Library Atrium 4000 Jupiter Road Plano, TX 75074
- Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room 1501 18th Street Plano, TX 75074
- Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church 920 14th Street Plano, TX 75074
- Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A 2601 Glencliff Drive Plano, TX 75075
- Barksdale Elementary School - Gymnasium 2424 Midway Road Plano, TX 75093
- Daffron Elementary School - Gymnasium 3900 Preston Meadow Drive Plano, TX 75093
- Parr Library - Programs Room 6200 Windhaven Parkway Plano, TX 75093
- Plano West Senior High School - Gymnasium 5601 W Parker Road Plano, TX 75093
- Shepton High School - Gymnasium 5505 Plano Parkway Plano, TX 75093
Princeton
- Your Community Church - Branch - Fellowship Hall 7011 FM 546 Princeton , TX 75407
- Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room 2000 E Princeton Drive Princeton, TX 75407
Prosper
- Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD - Community Room 2000 Stadium Drive Prosper, TX 75078
- Gateway Prosper Campus - Main Lobby 4331 Prosper Trail Prosper, TX 75078
- Prosper Town Hall - Community Room 250 W First Street Prosper, TX 75078
Richardson
- Aldridge Elementary School - Gym 720 Pleasant Valley Lane Richardson, TX 75080
- UTD Campus - Callier Clinical Research Center - Lobby 811 Synergy Park Boulevard Richardson, TX 75080
- Miller Elementary School - Gymnasium 5651 Coventry Drive Richardson, TX 75082
- Stinson Elementary School - Gymnasium 4201 Greenfield Drive Richardson, TX 75082
Royse City
- Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Maintenance Facility - Training Room 1420 FM 1777 Royse City, TX 75189
Sachse
- Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B 3815-E Sachse Road Sachse, TX 75048
St. Paul
- St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers 2505 Butscher's Block St. Paul, TX 75098
Weston
- Weston Community Center - Main Hall 117 Main Street Weston, TX 75097
Wylie
- Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby 391 Country Club Road Wylie, TX 75098
- Seis Lagos Community Services Association - Main Room 222 Seis Lagos Trail Wylie, TX 75098
- Southfork Mobile Home Park - Event Room 216 Southfork Boulevard Wylie, TX 75098
- Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East 800 Thomas Street #100 Wylie, TX 75098
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
