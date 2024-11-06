Expand / Collapse search

Angie Chen Button staves off challenge from Averie Bishop

By
Published  November 6, 2024 6:32am CST
2024 Election
    • Republican State Rep. Angie Chen Button survived a challenge from former Miss Texas Averie Bishop.
    • House District 112 includes portions of Richardson, Garland, Rowlett and Dallas.
    • House District 112 is one of two seats in Dallas County represented by a Republican.

Angie Chen Button will continue to serve in the Texas House after surviving a challenge from Democratic challenger Averie Bishop.

Button leads 46, 671 votes to 39,740 with 99% of the vote counted.

Button represents House District 112 which includes portions of Garland, Richardson, Rowlett, Sachse and Dallas in Dallas County.

Bishop, the former Miss Texas-turned-political candidate, was seeking to flip the district for the Democrats.

Chen Button and Meyer combined to raise more than a million dollars, according to campaign finance reports.

House District 112 is one of two seats in Dallas County represented by a Republican. 

