Angie Chen Button staves off challenge from Averie Bishop

The Brief Republican State Rep. Angie Chen Button survived a challenge from former Miss Texas Averie Bishop. House District 112 includes portions of Richardson, Garland, Rowlett and Dallas. House District 112 is one of two seats in Dallas County represented by a Republican.



Angie Chen Button will continue to serve in the Texas House after surviving a challenge from Democratic challenger Averie Bishop.

Button leads 46, 671 votes to 39,740 with 99% of the vote counted.

Button represents House District 112 which includes portions of Garland, Richardson, Rowlett, Sachse and Dallas in Dallas County.

Bishop, the former Miss Texas-turned-political candidate, was seeking to flip the district for the Democrats.

Chen Button and Meyer combined to raise more than a million dollars, according to campaign finance reports.

House District 112 is one of two seats in Dallas County represented by a Republican.

More Election Coverage

FOX 4 takes a look at key races across Texas. Click here.