World Cup 2026 takes over Texas today with Portugal vs. Congo DR in Houston and England vs. Croatia in Dallas

article

The Brief Texas is hosting two major 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage matches today, June 17, featuring Portugal vs. Congo DR in Houston and England vs. Croatia in Dallas. Both matches will be broadcast live on FOX, with multiple digital streaming alternatives available, including Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu+ LiveTV, and Peacock for Spanish-language coverage. Following today's action, the World Cup will briefly leave the state before returning next week for matchups featuring Argentina in Dallas (June 22) and Portugal's return in Houston (June 23).



The action continues in the Lone Star State as the next slate of matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are scheduled to be played in Texas today, Wednesday, June 17.

Texas World Cup doubleheader

Houston will host Portugal vs. Congo DR at noon CT at Houston Stadium. This matchup is a highly anticipated part of Group K action.

In Dallas, England and Croatia will meet at 3 p.m. CT at Dallas Stadium. This marquee face-off is part of Group L action.

Fans and players alike have descended upon North Texas for one of the group stage's most competitive matchups. The Three Lions are set to take on Croatia on Wednesday afternoon at Dallas Stadium, with fan celebrations and watch parties ramping up across the metroplex ahead of kickoff.

How to watch Texas World Cup games

Both of today's Texas games can be seen live on broadcast television via FOX.

If you prefer to stream the games, several digital options are available:

When are the Next World Cup Games in Texas?

Following today's matches, the tournament briefly shifts to other host cities before returning to Texas next week.

Monday, June 22: Dallas Stadium will host Argentina vs. Austria at 12:00 p.m. CT as part of Group J action.

Tuesday, June 23: Houston Stadium will host a return appearance for Portugal as they take on Uzbekistan at 12:00 p.m. CT in Group K.

Editor's Note: All listed kickoff times have been verified and are set to Central Time (CT).