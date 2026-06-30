World Cup knockout match faces Texas heat; triple-digits in the forecast

The Brief A massive heat dome will bring mid-90s temperatures and a 101-degree heat index to Tuesday's Norway vs. Ivory Coast knockout match in Arlington. Excessive heat alerts are active across more than 20 states spanning from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast and Florida. Temperatures in North Texas will steadily rise throughout the week, officially peaking in the triple digits for Independence Day.



A massive heat dome expanding across the United States is set to bake soccer fans Tuesday as North Texas hosts a World Cup knockout-round match amid skyrocketing temperatures, kicking off a blistering week that will culminate in triple-digit heat for the Fourth of July.

The heat ridge has expanded past Texas to encompass nearly the eastern half of the country. While local temperatures do not quite trigger the extreme criteria required for official alerts by the National Weather Service in Texas, heat advisories, excessive heat warnings, and extreme heat watches are in effect across more than 20 states from the Plains and Midwest to New York, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Today: World Cup Action

The first knockout round match kicks off at noon at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, featuring Norway against the Ivory Coast. It will be a grueling afternoon for players and spectators alike.

Kickoff: Temperatures will sit at 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius) under mostly sunny but hazy skies.

Halftime: The mercury is expected to climb to 94 degrees (34 degrees Celsius).

Post-Game: As fans exit the stadium, afternoon temperatures will peak at 97 degrees (36 degrees Celsius). High humidity will produce a heat index that feels like 101 degrees (38 degrees Celsius).

Winds: Persistent southern winds will gust between 15 and 25 mph.

Two other tournament matches take place later Tuesday. At 4 p.m. EDT, France takes on Sweden in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where temperatures will also reach 91 degrees. At 8 p.m. CDT, Mexico plays Ecuador in Mexico City, offering much cooler weather but carrying a risk of rain and potential match delays.

Wednesday’s Forecast

Wednesday will bring a near-identical weather pattern to North Texas. We expect maximum sunshine, breezy southern winds, and lingering atmospheric haze. Highs will repeat in the upper 90s, with the afternoon heat index pushing well past 100 degrees.

The Rest of the Week

The gusty southerly winds are expected to calm and the daytime haze should clear by Thursday.

Thursday also brings a slim chance of rain, though precipitation will be limited to eastern and southeastern Texas counties. Afternoon sea-breeze showers are forecast to push inland from the coastline into Houston and the Brazos Valley, with a few stray showers potentially surviving as they track north.

Friday will be entirely dry as temperatures begin a steady climb.

The Holiday Weekend

Independence Day is projected to be the hottest day of the week. We have reintroduced triple-digit temperatures to the local forecast for Saturday.

Thermometer readings are expected to crack 100 degrees across North Texas, with pervasive humidity making the holiday afternoon feel two to seven degrees hotter than the actual temperature.

While a developing tropical system is expected to fuel significant rain along the U.S. East Coast, the Texas holiday weekend will remain mostly dry and sunny. More promising local rain chances are not expected to return until early next week.