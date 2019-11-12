Tuesday to get warmer... but not warm

The cold air that barreled into North Texas Monday is still here.

It’s still bitter, biting cold this morning as gusty north winds keep wind chills near 10 degrees! Thankfully, readings in the 20s will slowly moderate into the low 40s with sunshine and much lighter winds this afternoon.

But the light winds and very dry air tonight will again allow temps to plunge into the 20s. Keep your pipes covered!

The south winds will kick in tomorrow to push us back into the 50s. High clouds may be on the increase as well.

A disturbance in south Texas will give the extra clouds but should stay far enough away to prevent any precipitation. That will move away as another cold front sweeps through Thursday, reinforcing the chilly air. Highs again will be in the 50s as morning clouds break for the afternoon sun.

Friday starts cold but temps will moderate with light winds and sun into the upper 50s. It’ll be cool but nice. Saturday looks nicest, with temps back into the 60s.

Advertisement

Sunday we’ll see a fairly strong disturbance move in. There's not much moisture to work with but the clouds will keep temps a bit cooler and may squeeze out a few showers in the afternoon or evening before that exits by Monday.

For updates, follow FOX 4 Weather on Facebook and Twitter.