Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms; projected track keeps it in Atlantic Ocean

There are now three named storms in the Atlantic Ocean after Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed Wednesday morning.

The storm formed off the coast of Africa and in the open waters of the ocean. The storm is projected to stay over the ocean and not post any threat to land, according to the latest computer models.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but is expected to continue its movement west and arrive in Mexico later Wednesday. It’s not projected to become a hurricane.

Hurricane Dorian's current track shows it will continue heading north alongside Florida’s east coast Wednesday before making a northeastern turn Thursday.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on another wave coming off Africa’s coast.