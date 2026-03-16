Dallas police investigate body found near creek in the Red Bird area
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DALLAS - A body was found near a creek in the Red Bird area of Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas police got a call around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday about a deceased person possibly in a creek in the 1900 block of Autumn Meadow Trail.
Officers found the body at the scene and opened an investigation.
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What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the deceased person’s identity or said how they died.
It’s not clear if they suspect foul play.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.