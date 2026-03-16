Dallas police investigate body found near creek in the Red Bird area

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The Brief Dallas police discovered a body Sunday evening in the 1900 block of Autumn Meadow Trail. An investigation is underway after officers responded to the Red Bird area scene following a 7:30 p.m. emergency call. The victim’s identity and cause of death are currently unknown, and police have not yet confirmed if foul play is suspected.



A body was found near a creek in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police got a call around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday about a deceased person possibly in a creek in the 1900 block of Autumn Meadow Trail.

Officers found the body at the scene and opened an investigation.

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What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the deceased person’s identity or said how they died.

It’s not clear if they suspect foul play.