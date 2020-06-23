Tropical Storm Dolly forms in Atlantic; no threat to U.S.

The season's fourth tropical storm has formed, but forecasters say it will pose no threat to the United States.

Tropical Depression 4 reached tropical storm status Tuesday afternoon, transitioning into Tropical Storm Dolly. As of a special advistory at 12:15 p.m., the storm was several hundred miles east of Long Island, moving east-northeast at 13 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Forecasters say the storm will continue to head out to sea and weaken, with little to no impact on land.

LINK: Track Tropical Storm Dolly on MyFoxHurricane.com

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet, largely due to wind shear in the Caribbean and a large cloud of Saharan dust drifting through the area.