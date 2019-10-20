Tornado confirmed in North Dallas, heading east; Tornado Watch issued for most of North Texas until 2 a.m. Monday

article

The FOX 4 Weather team confirmed a tornado in the Dallas Love Field area just after 9 p.m., moving east, and it's now reported to be near the Richardson and Garland city boundaries.

It reportedly touched down near 635 and Skillman just before 9:30 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Collin, Dallas, and Ellis Counties until 10 p.m. Those in southern Collin County, northern Dallas County, and northern Ellis County should seek shelter.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of North Texas until 2 a.m. Monday.

Storms are sweeping through the Metroplex Sunday night, with some severe storms possible. There is a threat for hail, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado.