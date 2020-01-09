Threat increases Friday for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes across North Texas

The risk of severe weather for North Texas on Friday has grown, bringing chances of damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes and some flash flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the Moderate Risk area closer to the metroplex, which is a four on a scale of five. Areas west of Dallas still remain under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather. The majority of North Texas will be under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

The biggest threat will be up to strong wind gusts up to 70-80 miles an hour, followed by a smaller hail and tornado threat. The likelihood of severe weather increases further east.

The time to watch will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. If there are breaks in the clouds that bring up the temperature, it could break the cap in place over DFW and isolated supercells could develop.

The supercells could bring the possibility of all severe weather, including tornadoes. Storms would move along 40-45 miles an hour.

A storm of lines will develop Friday afternoon in the west between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. As the line of storms move east, the storms will gain strength over the Dallas-Fort Worth area between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern areas will be impacted by the storms likely between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday will bring an 80 percent chance of rain in the area with a 45 percent chance of damaging high winds. Highs should easily be in the 60s everywhere, with some places near 70 south and west.

As the storms move overnight Friday, strong winds will cause temps to plummet into the 30s by Saturday morning with wind chills in the 20s.

Some lingering showers the first couple of hours Saturday could be mixed with some light snow for areas along the Red River. There may be some light accumulation in grassy areas and car tops, but nothing significant is expected, and all will be gone quickly since the ground will be too warm.

Skies will clear Saturday afternoon for the rest of the week, but the but temperatures will struggle and barely get back into the 40s. After a cold start Sunday near freezing, we'll have a normal day with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid-50s. The 60s return Monday through Wednesday of next week.