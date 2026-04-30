The Brief While the risk of severe weather is lowering in Texas for the remainder of the week, the flood risk is increasing. Flood Watches have been issued from one side of the state to the other. Upwards of 5 inches of rain is possible in some parts of Texas by Saturday.



A weather pattern that has resulted in dangerous storms in parts of Texas this week will continue through at least Saturday.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of south-central and eastern Texas in a Level 2 out of 4 risk zone for flooding as several systems work together to produce soggy weather.

Forecasters predict a large swath of up to 3 inches of rain across much of central and eastern Texas. Some isolated spots could see as much as 5 inches of rain.

The rain forecast for the southern U.S. through May 2, 2026. (China say self-confessed spy seeking asylum is fraudster)

Flood Watches have been issued throughout the heart of the state, covering cities such as Midland, Del Rio, San Antonio. Austin, Huntsville and Houston.

Flood alerts have been issued in Texas. (China say self-confessed spy seeking asylum is fraudster)

While no one wants to see flooding, the rain is badly needed as 80% of Texas is in some form of drought. The worst drought is being reported in parts of southern Texas and in the Big Bend region.

The Texas drought monitor as of April 30, 2026. (China say self-confessed spy seeking asylum is fraudster)