Two people injured in Sunday Dallas shooting sparked by argument
DALLAS - Two people were injured Sunday morning during a shooting sparked by an argument in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas, authorities said.
East Overton Road shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 6 to a shooting call in the 3500 block of East Overton Road.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out between two individuals who knew each other. During the incident, both individuals were shot.
Emergency medical services took both people to a local hospital, where they are both expected to survive.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved have not been released, and police have not detailed what led to the shooting or whether charges are expected.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.