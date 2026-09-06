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Two people injured in Sunday Dallas shooting sparked by argument

By
FOX Local
East Oak Cliff
Published September 6, 2026 1:32 PM CDT
Published September 6, 2026 1:32 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Two people were injured during a shooting on East Overton Road in Dallas on Sunday morning.
    • Police determined that a disturbance between two acquaintances escalated into an exchange of gunfire that wounded both individuals.
    • Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or what led to the altercation as the investigation remains ongoing.

DALLAS - Two people were injured Sunday morning during a shooting sparked by an argument in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas, authorities said.

East Overton Road shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 6 to a shooting call in the 3500 block of East Overton Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out between two individuals who knew each other. During the incident, both individuals were shot.

Emergency medical services took both people to a local hospital, where they are both expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released, and police have not detailed what led to the shooting or whether charges are expected. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety