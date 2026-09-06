Two people injured in Sunday Dallas shooting sparked by argument

article

The Brief Two people were injured during a shooting on East Overton Road in Dallas on Sunday morning. Police determined that a disturbance between two acquaintances escalated into an exchange of gunfire that wounded both individuals. Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or what led to the altercation as the investigation remains ongoing.



Two people were injured Sunday morning during a shooting sparked by an argument in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas, authorities said.

East Overton Road shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 6 to a shooting call in the 3500 block of East Overton Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out between two individuals who knew each other. During the incident, both individuals were shot.

Emergency medical services took both people to a local hospital, where they are both expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released, and police have not detailed what led to the shooting or whether charges are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.