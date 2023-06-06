Storms cause damage to buildings across North Texas Tuesday

High winds, heavy rains, and lightning caused damage on Tuesday as storms ramped up across North Texas.

The storms brought lightning and gusty winds to the area.

Part of the roof of Southwest International Trucks Fort Worth building on North Freeway was damaged in the storm around 3:45 p.m.

First responders tell FOX 4 that people were inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.

SKY 4 got a look at the damage to the building.

"We've never been through something like this. It's all new to us," said Brandon Ross, who was in the area at the time of the collapse. "Hopefully his insurance is paid up."

FOX 4 viewer Celena Marie Hall also sent some pictures from her home in Granbury.

It showed her trampoline up on top of her fence, leaning against her home.

Hall says the trampoline was picked up by the high winds.

The storms are expected to diminish after sunset.

There will be some lower coverage showers and storms over the next few days.