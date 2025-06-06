The Brief Dust from the Sahara Desert is expected to reach North Texas this weekend. The dust could potentially cause hazy skies and enhance the sunset on Saturday. A disturbance late in the night and early Sunday morning could leave dust spots on your car.



A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert is expected to reach North Texas this weekend.

Saturday Weather Forecast

The dust may make the skies look a bit hazy on Saturday as it moves in early in the day.

Heat indexes will remain in the low 90s throughout the day.

The impact in North Texas will not be as much as in other areas, but the particles in the air may enhance the sunset on Saturday.

Late day storms may force the dust out.

A disturbance late in the night and early Sunday morning, typically posing a risk of high winds and heavy rain with 30% to 40% coverage.

If you do get rain, you could see brown spots on your car.

Saharan dust makes way to the United States

The NOAA’s GOES-19 satellite time-lapse video below shows the 5,000-mile journey from Africa as the dust traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic from late May to this week.

NOAA estimates more than 180 million tons of dust is blown from Africa every year.

Saharan dust impact on sunsets

Dust particles can also create more vibrant colors for sunrise and sunset. As the larger dust particles scatter visible light, longer wavelengths like red, orange and pink will make for striking sunrises and sunsets.