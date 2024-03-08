Dallas weather: Nearly 80-year-old rain record broken on Thursday

The torrential rain we saw on Thursday in North Texas broke a record that has stood for nearly 80 years.

2.67 inches of rain fell at DFW Airport on Thursday, smashing the old record for March 7.

The previous record was 1.12 inches, which was set in 1947.

To put that in perspective, it rained 1.94 inches over the entire month of February.

Several roads had to be closed on Thursday night due to floodwaters.

Some areas, like Glen Rose, saw nearly 3 inches worth of rain.

The good news is we should be getting a break from the rain.

Our next shot at storms will be Thursday.