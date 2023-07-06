Parts of North Texas under severe drought conditions

Parts of North Texas are under severe drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday morning.

Much of Denton County is currently under severe drought conditions and things have not improved much over the last week.

There also isn't much relief in sight.

The Climate Prediction Center's long range outlook shows things will be drier than usual for much of North Texas through at least July 20.

Parts of North Texas could see storms Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The chances are higher to the north and east.