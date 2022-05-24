North Texas under 'enhanced' risk for severe weather Tuesday night

All North Texas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Dallas-Fort Worth area through 10 p.m.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is now a 30% chance for severe thunderstorms that could potentially bring hail and isolated tornadoes. Flooding is also a concern.

The most active period of weather is expected to be between 5 and 8 p.m. in the areas north and west of Dallas. The eastern portions of North Texas could see storms between 7 and 10 p.m.

Those storms will move into east Texas late Tuesday night.

