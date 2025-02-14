North Texas roads pre-treated ahead of possible ice next week
DALLAS - Roads in North Texas are being pre-treated ahead of some possible ice next week.
Some pre-treatment started on toll lanes this week.
TxDOT says that it plans to pre-treat Sunday at noon.
Possible ice next week
What we know:
A storm system arrives in Texas on Tuesday, bringing rain and temperatures in the 40s.
Tuesday night into Wednesday temperatures will drop below freezing, meaning we could see an icy mix falling from the sky and any wet areas could freeze and cause significant road problems on Wednesday.
What we don't know:
The chance of ice is not set in stone.
We won't have a good handle on that until after an expected storm this weekend.
7-Day Forecast
Temperatures will drop well below freezing at the end of next week.
Low temperatures are in the teens on Thursday.
It will be a windy, frigid stretch—so be prepared!
The Source: Information in this article comes from TxDOT and the FOX 4 Weather team.