North Texas roads pre-treated ahead of possible ice next week

The Brief Some roads are being treated ahead of possible ice next week. We could see ice Tuesday into Wednesday. Freezing temperatures and strong winds are expected.



Roads in North Texas are being pre-treated ahead of some possible ice next week.

Some pre-treatment started on toll lanes this week.

TxDOT says that it plans to pre-treat Sunday at noon.

Possible ice next week

What we know:

A storm system arrives in Texas on Tuesday, bringing rain and temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday temperatures will drop below freezing, meaning we could see an icy mix falling from the sky and any wet areas could freeze and cause significant road problems on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The chance of ice is not set in stone.

We won't have a good handle on that until after an expected storm this weekend.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will drop well below freezing at the end of next week.

Low temperatures are in the teens on Thursday.

It will be a windy, frigid stretch—so be prepared!