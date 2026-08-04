Escaped Erath County inmate captured with help of K9 unit, drone
ERATH COUNTY, Texas - A Texas Game Warden K9 unit assisted in the recapturing of an Erath County Jail inmate who escaped on Tuesday.
Erath County Jail inmate recaptured
What we know:
Erath County Jail inmate Treston Nolte escaped custody on Tuesday morning. He had been in jail on a charge of felony motion to revoke probation.
Treston Nolte
Nolte was recaptured with the assistance of K9 Lola, a Texas Game Wardens K9 unit dog. Lola followed Nolte's scent from pants he discarded upon his escape.
A drone unit was also used to assist in Nolte's capture, which occurred around three hours after his initial escape.
Several law enforcement agencies assisted in Nolte's recapture, including the Erath County Sheriff's Office, Stephenville PD, Texas DPS, and the U.S. Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Taskforce.
Nolte was rebooked into the Erath County Jail and charged with escape, a third-degree felony.
What we don't know:
Police did not detail how Nolte was able to escape from custody.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Erath County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Game Wardens.