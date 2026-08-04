Escaped Erath County inmate captured with help of K9 unit, drone

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The Brief Erath County Jail inmate Treston Nolte escaped custody on Tuesday and was on the run for three hours before law enforcement recaptured him. Nolte was captured with the assistance of Lola, a Texas Game Warden K9 dog, drone technology, and several other law enforcement agencies. The circumstances surrounding Nolte's escape were not released by law enforcement.



A Texas Game Warden K9 unit assisted in the recapturing of an Erath County Jail inmate who escaped on Tuesday.

Erath County Jail inmate recaptured

What we know:

Erath County Jail inmate Treston Nolte escaped custody on Tuesday morning. He had been in jail on a charge of felony motion to revoke probation.

Treston Nolte

Nolte was recaptured with the assistance of K9 Lola, a Texas Game Wardens K9 unit dog. Lola followed Nolte's scent from pants he discarded upon his escape.

A drone unit was also used to assist in Nolte's capture, which occurred around three hours after his initial escape.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in Nolte's recapture, including the Erath County Sheriff's Office, Stephenville PD, Texas DPS, and the U.S. Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Taskforce.

Nolte was rebooked into the Erath County Jail and charged with escape, a third-degree felony.

What we don't know:

Police did not detail how Nolte was able to escape from custody.