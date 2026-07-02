North Texas Fourth of July weather: Hot and muggy DFW forecast

The Brief North Texas is settling into a standard summer pattern with high temperatures consistently reaching the mid-to-upper 90s through the holiday period and into next week. While isolated afternoon pop-up storms are possible (10% to 20% chance), they are expected to fade by mid-evening, leaving favorable conditions for holiday fireworks displays. While outdoor plans could see brief interruptions, any late-afternoon storm activity will dissipate before the peak evening celebration hours.



A typical early July weather pattern has settled over North Texas, bringing seasonable heat, mugginess, and minimal relief from low-grade rain chances over the holiday period.

An expansive atmospheric ridge of high pressure remains anchored over a large portion of the eastern United States. While the weather system is driving dangerous heat warnings and heat advisories up and down the East Coast, where heat index values are expected to soar past 105 degrees, the Dallas-Fort Worth region is experiencing a standard, though uncomfortably warm, summer stretch.

Thursday forecast

Temperatures are forecast to top out at 97 degrees, slightly above the seasonal norm but well below the record-shattering highs seen in 1980. The morning will see temperatures climb quickly through the 80s, reaching the low 90s by noon before peaking in the mid-to-upper 90s.

A weak atmospheric disturbance moving around the ridge will bring a minor chance of precipitation. The rain chance stands at 10% for the immediate DFW metroplex and 20% for areas to the east. Any afternoon pop-up storms could produce localized heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds, though no severe weather is anticipated. South winds will breathe at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Friday forecast

The region will replicate today's pattern for the Friday holiday. Conditions will start quiet in the morning with lows in the mid-to-upper 70s before climbing back into the mid-to-upper 90s under partly sunny skies.

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Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected to develop late in the day, primarily between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and linger into the mid-evening. However, the activity is expected to dissipate by the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. hours, leaving favorable conditions for evening fireworks displays.

Fourth of July weekend

The threat of a widespread washout is low for Saturday and Sunday, though outdoor plans could still encounter brief interruptions. Weather models indicate isolated, pop-up showers and thunderstorms will follow a standard summer rhythm, firing up during the peak heating of the late afternoon and early evening before fading after sunset.

Holiday travelers, lake-goers, and Fan Fest attendees are advised to monitor the skies and be prepared to move indoors if lightning or thunder develops.

7-Day Forecast

The long-range forecast offers little change as the region moves into next week. The persistent high-pressure ridge will keep North Texas locked in a seasonably hot and relatively quiet weather pattern. Daily highs will consistently hover in the mid-to-upper 90s, while morning lows remain sticky in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances will contract further, leaving only isolated storm threats early next week, primarily focused over eastern North Texas.