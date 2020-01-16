Morning storms cause some flooding, traffic troubles in North Texas

article

Showers and thunderstorms developed over the Dallas – Fort Worth area early Thursday morning. They’ve caused many traffic problems and some power outages.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the heavy band of rain continues to move slowly north from Fort Worth to Dallas and into the northern suburbs. They aren’t severe but a flash flood warning is in effect for Tarrant County through 10 a.m.

The quick inch of rain in some areas will mean a slow morning commute for some. Across the area there are puddles and in some cases mini lakes of water on the roads.

Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said some of the problem spots are on northbound Interstate 35E near Inwood Road, on westbound Highway 183 past the President George Bush Turnpike, on eastbound Highway 114 at O’Connor Road and on southbound E. Loop at Craig Street.

A school bus in Fort Worth also went off the road and got stuck in the mud Thursday morning. It was loaded with children at the time but thankfully none were hurt.

As of 7 a.m., Oncor said there were 5,300 customers without power in North Texas.

Thursday morning’s storms are also bringing in some cooler weather. Meteorologist Evan Andrews said temperatures will hold near 50 degrees all day. The rain coverage will be highest through noon and then diminish to occasional rain in the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will stay in the 40s with just occasional lighter rain through Friday morning. However, it will pick up again later in evening as the next system comes in Friday night. Saturday and Sunday should be drier but still cool and breezy.