Hurricane Beryl's landfall from satellite

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane near Matagorda.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University shared satellite video of the storm making landfall.

The storm is bringing life-threatening storm surge and heavy rains to portions of Texas.

The 80 mph winds are knocking out power for hundreds of thousands in South Texas.

Several watches and warnings are in place across Texas.

