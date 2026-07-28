Heat advisories continue as North Texas faces triple-digit temperatures and high humidity

The Brief A persistent high-pressure system will keep North Texas locked in extreme heat through Friday, pushing high temperatures around 102 degrees in DFW. High humidity will drive heat index values up to 107 degrees across parts of the region as dry conditions cause local lake levels to decline. A weak cold front arriving early Saturday brings a slight 10% chance of rain and will lower temperatures back into the upper 90s by Sunday.



A persistent high-pressure system will keep North Texas locked in a midsummer heat wave through the rest of the workweek, bringing triple-digit temperatures, high humidity, and daily heat advisories before a weak cold front offers mild relief over the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to reach around 102 degrees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, remaining a few degrees above the regional normal of 97 degrees. While conditions will stay hot and uncomfortable, temperatures are projected to fall just short of record highs, such as the daily benchmark of 105 degrees.

Elevated heat index

Humidity levels will make conditions feel even hotter across the region. Heat index values are expected to run 5 to 10 degrees above air temperatures, with parts of East Texas—including Paris—facing heat index values up to 107 degrees.

A dominant ridge of high pressure is actively blocking storm systems and pushing cloud cover and severe weather well to the north toward the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. As a result, North Texas faces a dry pattern that has contributed to declining water levels in area lakes. Officials noted that while lake levels have dropped to 1 to 2 feet below conservation capacity, conditions remain significantly better than in previous summer droughts.

A weak cold front scheduled to arrive early Saturday carries a slight 10% chance of rain. While the front will not bring significant rainfall or autumn-like temperatures, it will push through a slightly cooler, drier air mass.

By Sunday, high temperatures are forecast to drop back toward seasonable norms in the upper 90s with lower humidity, before temperatures begin a gradual upward climb again early next week.

7-Day Forecast