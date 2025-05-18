The Brief Gordon ISD schools will be closed Monday. The district says there is a lot of storm damage in Gordon. A tornado warning was issued in Palo Pinto County at 7:21 p.m.



Gordon ISD schools will be closed on Monday due to damage from severe storms that moved through the area on Sunday night.

Gordon ISD schools closed

What we know:

Gordon ISD announced they would not be having school on Monday due to "substantial" damage.

The district says there is a lot of storm damage in Gordon, which is more than 60 miles west of Fort Worth.

A tornado warning was issued for Palo Pinto County at 7:21 on Sunday night.

The district says that no life-threatening injuries occurred.

Gordon ISD asked for everyone, including staff, to stay off campus and away from the football and baseball field.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage is not known. Crews will assess the damage at sunrise.

What they're saying:

"While we are devastated, we are Gordon strong. We will get through this. Sending our prayers and love to each and everyone in our community!" wrote the district on Facebook.