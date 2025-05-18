Gordon ISD closed Monday due to storm damage
GORDON, Texas - Gordon ISD schools will be closed on Monday due to damage from severe storms that moved through the area on Sunday night.
What we know:
Gordon ISD announced they would not be having school on Monday due to "substantial" damage.
The district says there is a lot of storm damage in Gordon, which is more than 60 miles west of Fort Worth.
A tornado warning was issued for Palo Pinto County at 7:21 on Sunday night.
The district says that no life-threatening injuries occurred.
Gordon ISD asked for everyone, including staff, to stay off campus and away from the football and baseball field.
What we don't know:
The extent of the damage is not known. Crews will assess the damage at sunrise.
What they're saying:
"While we are devastated, we are Gordon strong. We will get through this. Sending our prayers and love to each and everyone in our community!" wrote the district on Facebook.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Gordon ISD and the National Weather Service.