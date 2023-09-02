FOX Corporation launches donation drive for American Red Cross Hurricane Idalia relief efforts

FOX Corporation has launched a donation drive for relief efforts by the American Red Cross following Hurricane Idalia, the company announced on Friday.

FOX Corporation made a donation to the Red Cross Hurricane Idalia relief efforts and continues to be an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner. The program enables the Red Cross to respond immediately to disasters by providing safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery.

FOX News viewers will be able to donate directly to relief efforts through FOX Forward Red Cross by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO RED CROSS HURRICANE IDALIA RELIEF EFFORTS

Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of over 125 mph and a storm surge predicted to reach as high as 15 feet in some areas.

DESANTIS PRAISES HURRICANE RESPONSE, ‘CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ FOR LESS DEVASTATION THAN 2022’S IAN

Idalia’s force was felt long after it made landfall, remaining a hurricane as it moved into northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, dropping 8 to 10 inches of rain across much of the region before exiting back into the Atlantic.

Due to this, the Red Cross is carefully working across state and county lines to ensure no community impacted is missed.

Responders are driving across large swaths of geography and working with local community leaders to identify portions of their community that are most vulnerable. Tornadoes, flash flooding, water surge and hurricane force winds have impacted more than 30 counties across four states.

There is also a fear that many impacted residents are remaining in their homes, no matter the level of damage, out of fear of looting.

The QR code will also appear on-screen throughout FOX News' coverage of the hurricane for viewers to scan and then be directed to FOX Forward Red Cross.

In August, FOX Corporation launched a similar donation drive for relief efforts following the deadly Hawaiian wildfires.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX Business.