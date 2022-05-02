Forecast calls for a stormy week in North Texas

article

Strong storms and heavy rain moved through North Texas early Monday morning.

The storms that hit Dallas County caused a severe thunderstorm warning due to high winds and heavy rain. They also came with lots of thunder and lightning.

The city of Dallas’ automated rain gauge showed more than an inch of rain fell in less than a half an hour, causing some minor flooding in the usual trouble spots.

There were brief tornado warnings in areas Hood County. FOX 4 viewer Jason Fojtasek shared video of what appeared to be wall cloud illuminated by lightning in northern Hood County.

While the rest of Monday should be quiet and dry, the FOX 4 Weather team expects an active weather week.

Severe storms in Oklahoma will head south overnight with some wind and hail risks. A few showers and storms could linger Tuesday morning.

A cold front will follow with another round of strong storms likely late Wednesday night into Thursday.

By Friday, it should be drier and more pleasant to start but the weekend will get hot in a hurry. Temps will be in the 90s for Mother’s Day.

