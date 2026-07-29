Extreme heat wave grips North Texas as temperatures approach 105 degrees

The Brief Wednesday marks the third straight day of 100+ degree heat in DFW, with heat index values reaching up to 108. Temperatures will climb to 105 degrees on Friday under a persistent heat dome, just shy of record highs. A weak cold front arriving late Friday brings a 10% chance of rain and temporary relief into Sunday.



Extreme summer heat continues to grip North Texas this week, with temperatures expected to peak near record highs on Friday before a brief cold front brings a mild reprieve over the weekend.

Triple-digit heat continues

Wednesday marks the third consecutive day of triple-digit temperatures across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with highs reaching 101 degrees and heat index values climbing as high as 108 degrees. A heat advisory remains in effect for much of the region as a persistent high-pressure ridge sits over the state.

Temperatures are forecast to climb further over the next two days, reaching 102 to 103 degrees Thursday and topping out at 105 degrees Friday — just one degree shy of the record for that date — aided by westerly winds.

A weak cold front moving south from the Red River late Friday into Saturday morning will bring a slim 10% chance of showers along with cooler air.

While Saturday will remain warm with highs ranging from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees, the primary relief arrives Sunday morning. Lower humidity and morning temperatures in the 70s will offer a roughly 36-hour window of cooler conditions, with Sunday afternoon highs near the seasonal normal of 97 degrees.

The break will be short-lived, however. High temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 90s on Monday, with triple-digit heat returning by Tuesday.

7-Day Forecast