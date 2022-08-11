DFW snaps 67 day rain-free streak, it wasn't close to the all-time record

article

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded .41 inches of rain on Wednesday, breaking a two-month dry spell.

It was the first time the airport recorded any measurable precipitation in 67 days.

The stretch from June 4 to August 9 is the second-longest rainless streak in DFW history, according to the National Weather Service.

The longest stretch was in 2000, when the airport did not see any measurable rain for 84 days.

Two 58 day rainless streaks in 1950 and 1934 are tied for the third longest.