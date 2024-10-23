Record heat and no rain: DFW faces second-hottest October in history

As October nears its end, 2024 is shaping up to be the second-warmest on record for Dallas-Fort Worth, with an average temperature of 75.4 degrees.

The warmest October on record was in 2007, when temperatures averaged 77 degrees.

In addition to the heat, there's a chance the region could go the entire month without rain — something that has only happened twice in recorded history, and not in nearly 50 years.

Highs this past week have ranged from the upper 80s to low 90s, significantly warmer than last year when temperatures hovered between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Today’s high of 90 degrees is just one degree short of breaking the record for the hottest day on this date.

While temperatures in the 90s aren’t unheard of in October, they are above average for this time of year, which is typically 76 degrees. DFW is on track to rank among the top five hottest Octobers in recorded history. Last week alone, Dallas saw its fourth-hottest day, while Fort Worth experienced its second-hottest.

Looking ahead, the upcoming week will see more of the same, with temperatures continuing in the low 90s.

Rain remains elusive, as DFW has gone 27 consecutive days without precipitation, and there are no indications of any cold fronts or rain in the near-future forecast.

With no relief in sight, the unusually warm and dry October continues to make its mark on the region's weather records.