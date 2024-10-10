Dallas weather: When will it finally feel like fall?

Fall officially began on September 22nd, but it sure hasn't felt like it.

Soon we will finally see some relief, but we have to get through some more heat first.

Temperatures will be in the 90s through Sunday, when temperatures are expected to reach 95!

97 is the record highs at DFW Airport for both Saturday and Sunday, so there is a chance we could tie the record.

We could finally see a break on Monday when a fall cold front sinks into North Texas.

The cold air will mostly move in on Tuesday and stick around for at least Wednesday.

Right now, we have high temperatures topping out at 75!

There is disagreement from the extended models as to how deep the cold air is and how long it will stick around, but we should get to feel fall-like for at least a few days!

7-Day Forecast

The one thing you won't see in our 7-day forecast is rain!

The best chance at moisture will be the areas to the north on Friday.