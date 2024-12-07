Dallas weather: Rainy weekend ahead

It will be a cloudy, and sometimes rainy, day on Saturday and on Sunday we will also see showers.

Saturday Weather: Cool temps, rain

Gulf moisture is moving north and overcast skies will lock in our cooler temperatures.

We expect to see highs near 50 before they fall back into the upper 40s in the late afternoon to evening hours.

While we saw some patchy light rain in the morning, once we get into the afternoon things look wet.

The steady rain should continue until after sunset, with spotty rain, drizzle or fog on Saturday night.

Sunday Weather: Showers Early

The upper part of the storm will move through on Sunday morning.

It will generate another batch of showers and possibly a few rumbles especially from the I-35 corridor to the east.

That rain should be gone from the Metroplex by noon and our eastern counties will see the rain come to an end by the mid-afternoon.

We expect to see high temperatures reach the 60s out west, the low 60s in the Metroplex and the 50s to the east.

7-Day Forecast

The warmest day for most in our 7-day forecast will be Monday, with mostly sunny skies and the potential to see temperatures reach 70 degrees. Temperatures should start to fall after a cold front moves through.

Tuesday will be brisk and chilly. We'll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures that will struggle to stay in the low 50s.

Wednesday morning, temperatures will be down near freezing again, but things should be sunny in the afternoon.

On Thursday, we will see temperatures warm up after a cold start.